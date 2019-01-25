Immigration resources are available

The Island Wide Youth Collaborative (IWYC) has expanded its Immigration Resource Center from once a month to twice a month, according to a press release. On the first and third Friday of every month, the IWYC in partnership with the Immigration Resource Center of the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and the Islands brings free, expert legal advice to those on-Island needing help with immigration issues.

The program began in the fall of 2016 after IWYC staff had worked closely with the Immigration Resource Center in Hyannis. Rather than have clients call the Hyannis office, or make trips off-Island, the IWYC brought the Immigration Resource Center to Martha’s Vineyard.

The first and third Friday of each month an immigration attorney is available at the IWYC Building on the MVCS Campus (111 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road) from 9 am to 3 pm to answer questions, provide assistance with forms, and give advice. Appointments are required.

Since its inception, over 185 individuals have utilized the Immigration Resource Center and as the number continues to rise – expansion was needed.

“There is a clearly a need for us to collaborate with the Immigration Resource Center and expand our hours. Our hope is that by adding an extra day we will be able to better serve the community,” said Susan Mercier, Island Wide Youth Collaborative Program Director.

The next Immigration Resource Center will take place Friday, Feb. 1. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 508-693-7900, ext. 410.