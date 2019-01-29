Turf vs. grass fields still hotly debated

Both sides agree something needs to be done with school athletic fields.

The ongoing debate on whether to replace the currently disheveled athletic fields at the high school with synthetic turf or grass may be coming to an end, as school committee members are set to vote on the issue at a Feb. 4 meeting.

In 2016, the school committee agreed to work with MV@Play, an Island nonprofit established by David Wallis, Robert Smith, and Terry Donahue, to build the new fields.

Originally, Donahue told the Times, MV@Play was intending to put new grass fields in, but

Gale Associates, a consulting firm which specializes in renovation and adaptive reuse of existing buildings, sites and infrastructures, determined that the combination of the fields’ usage numbers was higher than a normal grass field could handle.

With this, Gale determined that at least one synthetic turf field would need to be incorporated into the plan.

MV@Play was referred to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission to present its plan as a Development of Regional Impact when the Field Fund Inc., another nonprofit pushing for grass fields, challenged the plan.

In 2017, MV@Play withdrew its plan and the Field Fund took over the project.

The fund presented a contract to the school that stated the athletic fields would remain grass for at least 10 years, but it was determined that such a contract could not be legally enforced.

After talks with the Field Fund began to fall apart, school officials reopened the discussion with Gale Associates about the project and got a second opinion from Huntress Associates. Huntress concluded in a presentation to the school committee that the only way to ensure survival of grass fields would be to construct turf fields that would bear some of the wear and tear of daily usage.

Proponents of artificial turf, like Donahue, say turf is more durable and consistent than a grass field. “After a big game in the rain, those grass fields look like a Civil War battle just happened,” Donahue said. “With turf fields, the drainage element is there, the safety element is there, and they can take a beating.”

With 33 acres of field to maintain, the issue of long-term expenses involved with both options are being considered.

Donahue said grass must be maintained on a daily basis: it must be watered, aerated, and fertilized in order to prevent irreversible damage, and since the high school is located on the Lagoon Pond watershed, that means thousands of pounds of fertilizer are being released into the fields every year.

But turf surfaces need consistent care as well, including regular grooming, cleaning, thorough inspections of seams to prevent injury, and loosening of infill.

Opponents of synthetic turf fields argue the move to a plastic field would go against the sustainable, environmentally conscious direction that the Island is taking.

Members of the Field Fund were not immediately available for comment, but a Letter to the Editor from Field Fund co-founders Mollie Doyle, Dardanella Slavin, and Rebekah Thomson, refers to studies from the Vineyard Conservation Society and the Mass Audubon Society indicating the environmental impact a superheated, 2-acre plastic field would have, particularly in a Zone II Wellhead Protection area.

“Why, when students around the Island have worked to ban the use of plastics – banning plastic straws, plastic bags, helium balloons, and are now working to ban plastic bottles — is the high school going in the opposite direction? One plastic carpet contains the equivalent to 46 million straws or 3.2 million plastic bags per field!” the letter states.

Donahue and other members of MV@Play insist the synthetic fields are almost entirely recyclable, and once the rubber carpet has exceeded its useful lifespan, it will be used to make a new product.

Another issue surrounding turf versus grass fields is whether the synthetic materials cause an elevated health risk for athletes.

Although plant derived infills made of cork, sand, and coconut hulls are likely to contain fewer hazardous chemicals than crumb rubber made from recycled tires, a study done by UMass Lowell’s Toxics Use Reduction Institute warns of elevated heat stress, regardless of infill material. The institute also warns of an increase in skin abrasions, and a higher risk factor for serious bacterial infections.

But Donahue wonders about the legitimacy of some of these claims. “Even on the website, they say there is no evidence to substantiate their claim,” he said.

“I have a vested interest in the wellbeing of our student athletes,” Donahue said. “I would not advocate for something that might harm them.”

Even without the possibility of other harmful chemicals, Thompson said in a separate Letter to the Editor that lead is prominent in a color fixative used for the plastic grass fibers.

“Recognizing that lead and lead compounds are persistent bioaccumulative toxins and that no amount of preventable lead exposure is acceptable, MVRHS officials’ apparent lack of concern is shocking,” she wrote.

Despite contention between the two groups, both the Field Fund and MV@Play agree the current conditions of the fields are inadequate and need to be addressed.