Fire damages building at Harbor View in Edgartown

Edgartown police and fire responded to a late night fire at the Harbor View Hotel last night.

At 11:05 pm Edgartown police responded to a sprinkler alarm system going off in the hotel’s Governor Mayhew building.

On arrival officers reported heavy smoke coming from the building. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from across the Island were called to the scene.

The state fire marshal’s office will be on scene Thursday to assess the damage and investigate.

“The team at Harbor View would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Island’s brave community of firefighters and first responders who worked tirelessly in freezing conditions,” Elizabeth Rothwell, a spokeswoman for the hotel, wrote in a Facebook post.

We’ll have more details as they become available. -Ed