MEPA talk addresses airport master plan

Public focused on size and scope of possible future projects.

Members of the public received information regarding the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act and the National Environmental Policy Act as they relate to parts of the airport master plan at a meeting Thursday.

As part of the MEPA screening process, multiple steps must be taken to ensure all environmental impacts are identified and remediated to the fullest possible extent.

First comes the environmental notification form (ENF), which identifies the MEPA review thresholds that the project meets or exceeds and any agency actions that it may require.

The next step is to file an environmental impact report (EIR) detailing the specific environmental impacts (if any) and finding alternatives for possible mitigation.

If the project is determined not to have a significant impact on the environment, a finding of no significant impact will be submitted.

Chairman of the airport commission, Bob Rosenbaum, started off the talk in the airport terminal by reiterating a point made at the last commission meeting; that the airport master plan is meant to be far-reaching so funding for various projects can be acquired.

“It is very difficult for us to get funding from the FAA for a project that is not included in this plan,” Rosenbaum said. “We do not have bulldozers waiting outside to start construction.”

He also stated that some elements of the plan may not even happen, but are included as a precaution.

“Projects contained in the master plan must be very specific — the simple statement that the airport is being renovated is not sufficient,” Rosenbaum said.

The only project that is currently ongoing is the rehabilitation of the airport’s main runway, Rosenbaum said.

Rosenbaum suggested questions and comments be geared toward environmental aspects of the master plan, but the nearly 50 audience members in attendance were concerned with issues of increased stress on roadways, and preserving the unique rustic image of Martha’s Vineyard.

Some audience members wondered why the changes to the airport were so immediate and drastic.

Dan Doyle asked why the proposed increase in parking was so large and sudden.

He wondered if there were metrics dictating the addition of hundreds of parking spaces at the airport.

“I just want to know if there are any snapshot parking demand surveys available,” he said.

Matt O’Brien, an engineer for McFarland Johnson, said there was a traffic study done in the master plan suggesting extra parking would reduce congestion along the access road.

Airport manager Ann Richart also addressed Doyle’s question, saying that not all the parking in the master plan will be constructed, and that everything in the design is conceptual.

Many folks took issue with the idea of altering airport facilities to accommodate larger volumes of visitors, and insisted there are already enough people using the airport during the on-season.

Assistant airport manager Geoff Freeman explained that the airport is not projecting a large increase in passengers, but that the amount of people currently filtering through the terminal in summertime is too great.

Due to a paradigm shift regarding size of aircraft and frequency of flights, Freeman said the dynamic of small airports like MVY has changed dramatically — focusing on larger aircraft and fewer trips to accommodate travelers.

“The airlines have a schedule to keep, and in order to remain in compliance with FAA standards, we can’t deny planes access to our airport.”

“There are customers that rely on our service; and they expect a certain level of service that we are not currently providing,” Freeman said. “Something like a 70 percent dissatisfaction rating is unacceptable.”

One design element included in the master plan is to create refined TSA screening areas and a waiting room with proper restrooms and seating.

“Right now, that area outside is just a tent with some plastic chairs and a porta potty,” O’Brien said. “It doesn’t currently meet FAA standards.”

O’Brien suggested the screening area needs to be addressed because passengers don’t want to wait outside in a tent, and when they come inside the terminal to wait for their flight, they have to go back through a long check-in line.

“It is fairly common for customers to come inside and wait in the terminal, then they end up missing their flight because they have to wait in line again,” he said. “No one likes going out there.”

Geraldine Brooks chimed in saying, “I do!”

She asked why the airport feels it necessary to meet the status quo of other larger facilities.

“I think that is one thing that is special about this place — that it is different from other places — it’s something people like,” she said.

Richart insisted the intent is not to take away the airport’s rustic Vineyard charm, but to improve functionality and efficiency in order to properly accommodate customers.

“We are charged with creating a facility that functions properly and meets the needs, that is our job.”

Richart reminded the audience that some parts of the master plan drafted in 2016 were based directly off the 2001 master plan.

“A lot of these ideas have been around since 2001, this isn’t new news,” Richart said.

Freeman took a poster of the 2001 master plan and compared it with the most recent plan.

Jed Merrow, environmental scientist for McFarland Johnson, took over the talk and explained the MEPA process.

He said the main environmental concern the airport is the approximately 30 rare or endangered species living in the surrounding area.

“Half of these species are moths, some are rare plants, birds, and a rare beetle,” Merrow said.

“We will be looking into the specific impacts on these rare species and how to prevent habitat destruction.”

Ben Robinson, who serves on the Tisbury planning board, asked why there are no renewable energy designs included in the master plan.

“There needs to be onsite energy regeneration,” Robinson said. “There should be solar on every one of those roofs.”

Richart said the master plan includes a piece of land that may be cleared in order to make room for a larger project like a solar array.

“These are all things we have been considering for years,” Richart said. “It’s definitely a possibility.”