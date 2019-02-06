SSA to unveil communications report Saturday

The Steamship Authority announced Wednesday that a consultant’s report on communications at the ferry service has been completed, and a special meeting to talk about its contents will be held at 9 am Saturday in Hyannis.

The communications report has been delayed by nearly two months. HMS Consulting, the main consultant hired to do a top-to-bottom review of the SSA, released its extensive report in December, which pointed to internal squabbles and called for some new top-level positions. The SSA board has begun discussing those recommendations, and is now considering the input of general manager Robert Davis.

According to an email from Sean Driscoll, SSA’s spokesman, the Saturday meeting at the Hyannis terminal was already planned to discuss implementation of the HMS report, but now will include a public presentation of the communications report. HMS president John Sainsbury is expected to participate via video conference.

Transportation is being provided from Woods Hole to Hyannis for Vineyarders who want to attend the Hyannis meeting, Driscoll wrote.

“The authority will provide bus transport to the meeting from the Woods Hole terminal,” Driscoll wrote. “Passengers who take the 7 am ferry from Vineyard Haven, which arrives in Woods Hole at 7:45 am, will be able to board the bus and be driven to the Hyannis terminal; return transport to Woods Hole will also be provided immediately following the meeting’s conclusion.”