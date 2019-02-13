Short-term taxes could test loyalty of regular visitors

To the Editor:

In response to the excellent article and discussion regarding “Housing on M.V. 101: A primer on our crisis” (Essay, Jan. 30): I have been fortunate to vacation on Martha’s Vineyard in all towns approximately 15 times in the past three or so decades, and continue after these visits to have a great fondness for the beauty, history, and culture of your Island. I am a homeowner in Long Island, N.Y., so that is the extent of my real estate knowledge. Let me provide a few examples of how Long Island, which is an island big as it may be, suffers and at the same time tries to figure out the close relationship and balance between vacation properties and full-time ownership.

I live 25 miles from Manhattan, and chose this area for commuting convenience. Many others, for financial and family reasons, have moved well east of me, even 60 miles from Manhattan, for a property they could afford; their daily one-way commutes can be two hours or more. There is a growing consensus of the middle class here that this island surrounded by three bodies of water is saturated and too expensive. So in stark terms, then, either move or put up with the financial and quality-of-life issues. If we speak to this in the Hamptons and the North Fork here, they want nothing to do with affordable housing. Essentially, “if you cannot pay the financial cost, move.” This sounds similar to what may be happening on M.V. In the summer, the resorts and hotels in the Hamptons actually employ college kids from Europe, and not surprisingly, some well-established renters let them rent their second homes. Nice, except some of the homes are fabulously overcrowded. The locals living year-round are screaming. (As a footnote, I have vacationed in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Prices there have gone through the roof, and too many locals cannot afford to live there — what an irony they are doing all the services for the visitors and wealthy rental home owners.)

My crystal ball does not have a good answer to this common perplexing conundrum other than at some point, if the summer rental season starts to slip here or on M.V. because of exorbitant pricing, then a real discussion of the financial issues will commence.

Case in point, if my one week after Labor Day 2019 rental starts to approach $2,000 for the two of us (before food and ferry), I’ll take a cruise to Bermuda (two of us), then for $1,650 all my meals, activity, etc., will be included. Why pass that veritable bargain up? At some point, pure dollar outlays versus enjoyment will be heavily tested.

Gary Korbel

Long Island