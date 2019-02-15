Robinson brothers ditch for climate action

Brothers Runar Finn and Odin Robinson, 11 and 9 respectively, skipped school Friday to demand the United States return to the Paris Climate Agreement by holding signs outside Tisbury Town Hall.

“School strike for action on climate crisis,” one of their signs read.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in June of 2017, a dramatic and controversial decision. Runar Finn, who attends the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, and Odin, who is homeschooled, aren’t new to political activism. In December they traveled with their family to Washington DC to support the Green New Deal spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The boys garnered quite a bit of attention Friday with several people writing in to alert The Times to the two boys sitting outside town hall.