In praise of self-advocacy

To the Editor:

After reading last week’s article about Gary Simmons, long-time varsity baseball coach at MVRHS, being replaced (“MVRHS baseball coach replaced,” Feb. 14), I was disturbed and disappointed. The fact that he was replaced is not what I am writing about.

Coach Gary Simmons is one of the most passionate coaches we have ever had here at our high school. He lives and breathes baseball. Is he perfect? Of course not. Does he spend time working and crafting his trade? Yes, he does. Gary was not just the high school baseball coach, he also coached several youth sports. He was truly committed to the program, the kids, the school, and the Island.

It would have been nice if the parent making the accusations identified themselves. What happened to the days when, or if, you had an issue or a concern with a coach, the player first talked with the coach? This is called self-advocacy. This has become a lost skill.

Times have changed. I long for the good old days to get good again, when good coaches coach, players do what they are coached to do without asking why, and parents encourage and support their kids but also tell them to do as the coach says. This is also referred to as accountability.

I have no doubt that Kyle Crossland, the new varsity baseball coach, will do a great job. I just hope he can coach without having to constantly look over his shoulders wondering if parents approve.

Donald Herman

Oak Bluffs