‘Drowsy driving’ blamed for single car crash in West Tisbury

West Tisbury and Tisbury emergency crews responded to a single car accident on Indian Hill Road just after 5 pm Wednesday behind Conroy’s Apothecary. An 80-year-old Chilmark man — the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle — was taken by ambulance to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone. The driver struck a tree with a 2005 Subaru Legacy due to “drowsy driving,” according to Chief Mincone. No charges were filed he said, however the driver did receive a written warning for a marked lanes violation. In addition to West Tisbury Fire Rescue and West Tisbury Police, Tisbury EMS made a mutual response and transported the driver.