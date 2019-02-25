Bat tests positive for rabies

A bat sent to a the state public health laboratory has tested positive for rabies, according to the Tisbury Board of Health.

In a press release issued Monday, Tisbury health officials said the results were returned on Feb. 21. “Although bats are known to carry rabies and pose a risk to human and animal health, this is the first time a rabid bat has been documented on Martha’s Vineyard since testing began in 1985,” the release states.

Rabies is a serious viral disease that can be spread through the saliva of an infected animal by a bite, scratch or if the saliva gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, the release states. Rabies is 100 percent preventable if an exposed person receives prompt rabies prophylaxis. However, it is fatal if treatment is not initiated in a timely manner. Almost all human cases of rabies acquired in the United States since 1990 have been due to a bat strain of the virus.

The health department is warning anyone who has had any direct contact with a bat should consider themselves exposed to rabies unless they can be sure a bite or scratch did not occur. “The teeth and claws of bats are so small that a bite or scratch may leave only a very small mark and the wound may not bleed or hurt,” the release states. “This means that under certain conditions, a person may not realize that an exposure has occurred. These conditions include: a sleeping person awaking to find a bat in the room; or an adult witnessing a bat in the room with a previously unattended child, mentally disabled person, or intoxicated person. Pets found in a room with a bat may also have been exposed.”

For animals exposed to a bat, a veterinarian should be consulted.

Anyone exposed to a bat is encouraged to contact the DPH, Division of Epidemiology and Immunization at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) to discuss the situation.

According to MDPH, out of 889 bats tested for rabies in 2018 from across the state, 26 were positive, the release states. On average, about 3 percent of bats tested for rabies are positive. This positive test is a reminder that, although the incidence of rabies in bats is extremely low, bats, like any mammal, can carry rabies.

The board of health offers the following preventative measures:

Teach children to never approach animals they don’t know – even if they appear friendly.

Report any animal that behaves oddly to your local animal control official.

Enjoy wild animals from a distance. Do not keep wild animals as pets. This is against the law in Massachusetts.

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. By law, all dogs, cats and ferrets must be regularly vaccinated against rabies.

Keep your chimney capped and repair holes in attics, cellars, and porches to help keep wild animals like bats out of your home.

What you should do if you think you’ve been exposed to rabies:

If you are bitten or scratched by a bat:

Wash the wound with soap and water right away for ten minutes.

Call your doctor or MDPH. They can help you determine if you need to be treated for rabies exposure.

If the bat can be safely captured, call your local Board of Health to have the bat submitted for rabies testing.

What you should do if you think your pet has been exposed to rabies:

If your pet has direct contact with a bat or is found in the same room with a bat:

Call your veterinarian to help you determine if the animal needs medical attention.

In some cases, it may be necessary to confine your animal and watch it to see if it develops signs of rabies. Your local Animal Inspector or Animal Control Officer can help you determine if this is necessary.

Please read the following important information: 1.) Capturing a bat 2.) What to do if a bat is in your home 3.) Bat inspection in homes

For more information on rabies prevention, contact the MDPH Division of Epidemiology & Immunization at 617-983-6800, visit the MDPH website at www.mass.gov/dph/rabies or contact your local Board of Health at the following numbers:

Aquinnah Board of Health (508) 645-2300

Chilmark Board of Health (508) 645-2105

Edgartown Board of Health (508) 627-6120

Oak Bluffs Board of Health (508) 693-3554

Tisbury Board of Health (508) 696-4290

West Tisbury Board of Health (508) 696-0105