Oak Bluffs: Lion or lamb

We say goodbye to February, which, although the shortest month of the year, has brought us the greatest variety of weather of all the months. Rain, wild winds, below-freezing temperatures, and sunny, springlike days have filled this short month, keeping us ever alert to be prepared for whatever comes. Now we wonder if March will come in like a lion or a lamb. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says “A March sun sticks like a lock of wool.” Here’s hoping.

The birds have flocked to the feeder, with blue jays, chickadees, flickers, nuthatches, and every variety feeding together with an apparently unseen agreement of eating together or taking turns without serious conflicts. No wars here at the feeder except when the squirrels invade. The view of the feeder from the kitchen window has become the cat’s version of TV’s Animal Planet and provides hours of entertainment.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse Monday Night at the Movies film on March 4 is “To Have and Have Not” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Movies start at 7 pm, and there is a $5 cash-only fee at the door.

Although the Island seems to be deserted as so many have people have left for warmer locations, especially families during this school vacation week, remaining behind are many families who struggle to find child care while they must continue to work while the children are out of school. Many organizations are open with camps during this week with amazing programs that help solve this problem. The Y in Oak Bluffs is one of these camps. The Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, although not open during winter vacation week, is open during other school vacation breaks, and offers afterschool activities as well. So please consider making a donation to these two great organizations which help this Island “village” to care for our children.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hockey community is sponsoring a fundraiser to assist Erika Ponte’s family. Erika has been fighting a courageous battle with cancer for these past many months. Now she and her family, husband Kenny, and children Hunter, Shelby, and Jake, need some help with the many expenses incurred by this valiant woman’s ongoing illness. The fundraiser will take place at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Friday, March 15, from 7 to 10 pm. The $25 ticket cost includes entry, appetizers, music, dancing, and a cash bar. Please call 774-563-0748 for ticket info or to donate. Let’s all support this Island family as they continue to fight this illness.

The Neighborhood Convention for March takes place on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 am at the Federated Church in Edgartown. The worship will be led by the Rev. Sharon Eckhardt, and the speaker will be Karen Tewhey, who will discuss “Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard.” Please bring your own brown bag lunch and dessert; beverage will be provided by the host church. All are welcome.

Many boys and girls on the Island are waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister. Get to know Big Brothers Big Sisters on Martha’s Vineyard! Learn how you can get involved by being a Big, joining a committee, or even joining the advisory board at an informal meet and greet hosted at the Loft, March 14, 5:30 to 7:30. Meet current and alumni Bigs as well as advisory board members who will be available to answer your questions. Complimentary food provided, and cash bar is available.

Come celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 5, at 5:30 pm at the Federated Church Parish House, 45 South Summer St., in Edgartown. All are invited to a family time and free supper of gumbo, dirty rice, pralines, and King Cake. For more information call 508-627-4421.

On Ash Wednesday, March 6, the Federated Church will have a 12 pm service, and ashes will be given to those who would like them. Ash Wednesday begins their Lenten season, and culminates on Easter Sunday, April 21. Regardless of your faith background, you are welcome to join them.

We send birthday smiles on March 1 to Khloe Alwardt for her first birthday, Heather Devine on March 2, Reggie Holland Kuszewiski and Kathie Case on March 3, Alison Ferreira, Amy Billings, and Christine Buckley on March 4, and Marguerite Cogliano on March 5.

Enjoy your week. Peace.