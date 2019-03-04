SSA terminal critics appeal to governor

SMART [Southeast MA Regional Transportation] Citizens Task Force, the transportation advocacy group and watchdog that has amassed more than 800 signatures on a petition objecting to the Woods Hole project, is asking Gov. Charlie Baker “to intervene and halt the building of a proposed new Steamship Authority Woods Hole terminal area” until a regional transportation plan for Southeastern Massachusetts is created.

In the letter to Baker, task force representative Suzanne Kuffler wrote that the task force would like to see fewer ferries running to and from Woods Hole.

“We would like a reduction of ferry service, especially freight service, from the village of Woods Hole with the introduction of freight service from off-Cape ports,” she wrote. “Development of New Bedford as a port for expanded service to the islands would facilitate connection with New Bedford’s large airport, its planned rail service and its immediate proximity to routes 195 and 24. Such service would divert traffic from the congested Cape Cod Canal region with its functionally obsolete bridges. This would both promote the economic development of New Bedford and preserve the appeal of the Cape as a destination.”

The letter describes the planned Woods Hole terminal building as “unnecessarily large” and out of character for the neighborhood. It also accuses the SSA of weak planning and being “unresponsive” to local concerns.

The SSA has met with opponents of the terminal project, though no design changes have yet been agreed upon.

Baker’s office did not immediately respond to telephone and email inquiries about the letter.

SSA Spokesman Sean Driscoll also did not immediately respond to telephone and email inquiries about the letter.