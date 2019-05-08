Chilmark: Sun, where art thou?

OK, Sun, where art thou? Hiding most days, it seems, but I’d rather have spring showers than too much winter snow. Congratulations to Larsen’s Fish Market celebrating 50 years, and now open for the season daily, 10 am to 6 pm. The Menemsha Deli is open daily 8 am to 3 pm (breakfast thru 10:30 am) except Sundays till the end of May; their new phone is 508-955-9471, and after Saturday they’ll accept credit cards. The Aquinnah Shop opens on May 9; closed Tuesdays, otherwise lunch is Monday to Friday from 11 am to 5 pm, dinner is served Thursday to Sunday from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and brunch can be enjoyed Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm. Chilmark Chocolate will be closed May 20 to 30.

Listen to the new Dance on Air podcast featuring the Yard’s David White and Holly Jones at bit.ly/DanceOnAirYard.

Windemere Nursing and Rehab Center is looking for Chilmark gift certificates and other donations for its upcoming auction; items and donation forms are due on Monday, May 20. Call 508-693-4645 for more information.

Registration is open for CCC memberships, tennis, and sailing. They are also welcoming donations to complete the new tennis building, adding rocking chairs for the porch, installing AC throughout the CCC, and adding additional boats to expand the sailing program. Learn more and register at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org.

The Chilmark Community Church’s Pizza Nights are on Tuesdays at 6 pm, all ages welcome. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information call 508- 645-3100.

The Chilmark Public Library hosts poet Holly Bergon who presents “I See New Englandly”: the poetry of Emily Dickinson on Wednesday, May 8, at 5 pm. On Wednesday, May 15, at 5 pm come hear integrative holistic health practitioner Kristin Henriksen speak about Cannabis and Your Health. Learn about how cannabis works in the body, proper forms of administration per use, difference of hemp versus medical marijuana, and tips to grow your own. Stop in the community room to see Gabrielle Whitcomb’s artwork, up through May. Read a poem aloud for our Local Poetry Audio Archive; participate by contacting adult programming coordinator Marlan Sigelman at 508-645-3360 or emailing msigelman@clamsnet.org to make an appointment for recording. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30am. Afterschool crafts with Irene continues on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Learn more at chilmarklibrary.org or 508-645-3360.

Chilmark poet Donald Nitchie is joined by Carole Vandal at the Aquinnah library on Saturday, May 11, from 2 to 3 pm for a poetry workshop where you’ll read and discuss two or more poems from classic and contemporary poets, and then use those poems as models for in-class writing exercises.

Head to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group’s annual spring fundraising gala, An Evening Under the Stars, at Farm Neck on Thursday, May 16, 5:30 to 8:30 pm; featuring hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, silent auction, music by Mike Benjamin, and a cash bar. All proceeds support helping Island cancer patients and their families with medical and other treatment-related expenses. For further information and to purchase tickets, please call Annemarie Donahue at 508-627-7958.

The Yard has announced its 2019 season lineup; buy a membership or get tickets at dancetheyard.org.

