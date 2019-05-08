Steven Chaffee

Steven (“Brooks”) Chaffee of Boston died on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Born March 2, 1979, in Providence, R.I., he lived in Tiverton, and for many years in Barrington, R.I., and summered in Edgartown. He was an automobile enthusiast, avid hiker, mountain bicyclist, and outdoorsman. He graduated from Woodhall School in Connecticut and Colby Sawyer College in New Hampshire.

Despite his personal struggles, Brooks had a big heart and loved seeking adventure. He loved the sea and ponds of Martha’s Vineyard and the native culture of the Island. He spent many summers working at Adam Cab and Wheel Happy Bike Shop. He enjoyed kayaking and shellfishing in the tranquil waters, sailing Optis, Lasers, and 420s through the Edgartown Yacht Club as a child, and hiking through the sunlit forests and trails of his native home.

He is survived by a loving mother and father, Steven and Sandy; three brothers, Brad, Peter (Jessica), and Ben (Alex), as well as a niece, Hannah. He is also survived by two beloved grandmothers, Anita Hawkins and Dorothy Chaffee, as well as many aunts, uncles, and extended family. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Henry Chaffee and George Hawkins Sr., and a grandmother, Mary Stearns Chaffee.

His final journey will bring him back home to Edgartown, where burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at the Edgartown Yacht Club on Saturday, June 1, from 12 to 2.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI Masasachusetts online via namimass.org, with Steven Brooks Chaffee under the memorial option, or NAMI Massachusetts, 529 Main St., Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129.