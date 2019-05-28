Letter: Tennis Anyone?

To the Editor:

The Tisbury town tennis courts on Church Street are locked up tight, some sort of security measure, one would presume. But not to worry if you’ve come to play. A sign on the fence says all you have to do is go back to your car (if you have one) and drive up to the DPW office on High Point Lane and buy a key. Not very convenient, to say the least. No wonder I haven’t seen a single tennis player during my daily walks this season. And what if you want to play on a weekend or early evening (courts are “open 8 am to 8 pm,” according to the sign on the fence)? Well, guess what? The DPW is of course closed!

The DPW really needs to rethink this policy.

Jack Street

Vineyard Haven