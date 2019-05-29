Oak Bluffs: Fragrance of lilacs

If you read the Oak Bluffs column on May 23rd, you might have been puzzled as to why it seemed so full of Chilmark news. But not as puzzled as I was when it appeared that I had suddenly become the Chilmark correspondent. For some unknown reason the Chilmark news was listed under my name and town, and Oak Bluffs was not found anywhere else in the print edition. The online digital edition was correct. I am going to reprint some of last week’s news that I think is still pertinent, especially my Memorial Day tribute, and my apologies to those people and organizations whose requests for being included in last week’s column are now outdated. Please, if you didn’t pay tribute as suggested below, you could do so next year.

Now the fragrance of lilacs brings back memories throughout my yard. It was always an omen of Memorial Day approaching, and still brings the same reminder to me. This day means different things to different people. For us here on this Island, it means the summer influx of crowds and traffic has begun once again. Visitors, more boats and of course weekend family and friends gathering for cookouts and celebrations. But do not let the true meaning of the day get lost amidst the day-to-day activities. This is a memorial day in memory of the many people who lost their lives in too many wars, defending our right to enjoy our life. Please remember to fly your flag this day and every day in their honor. Take an hour to attend the ceremonies throughout the island. Go to the Oak Grove cemetery in Vineyard Haven at 7 am Monday morning and help raise the many flags to demonstrate your thanks to past veterans. Most of all, thank a veteran for their services and sacrifices, and never forget.

Congratulations to Emily deBettencourt who recently graduated from Stonehill College. Emily’s proud parents are Hope deBettencourt and Eric deBettencourt of Oak Bluffs.

Tom Dresser will be speaking about his new book, “A Travel History of Martha’s Vineyard,” at the Oak Bluffs library on Thursday, June 6, at 6 pm. Autographed copies will be available for $20. The public is invited to the presentation, which will include a slide show and refreshments.

Everyone in the Island community is invited to the WIndemere Residents’ Auction on Saturday, June 1, from 5 to 7 pm at the Grange in West Tisbury. The funds raised help pay for musicians, exercise trainers, horticulture therapists, dance and choir teachers and Reiki therapists, as well as allowing the residents to participate in programs at Misty Meadows, YMCA, Bowling at the Barn Bowl & Bistro, and going out to plays and concerts. Some of the very exciting auction items this year, just to name a few, include dinner to go and private parking for the O.B. fireworks in August 2019; dinner for four people at the home of Denise Schepici, president and CEO of M.V. Hospital, and her husband Tony; 2019 Agricultural Fair family package; cocktail party tickets and a golfing slot at M.V. Hospital’s 33rd annual golf tournament at Farm Neck Golf Club on July 14 and 15, 2019; two excellent tickets to the Broadway musical “Hadestown” (dinner for two on the town and a two-night stay as the guests of Monina von Opal and Edward Miller on Gramercy Park in Manhattan); two tickets to Taste of the Vineyard and a safe ride home from Stagecoach Taxi; amazing artwork, handcrafted jewelry, knitted and quilted items, musical entertainment for private parties, spa packages, Film Festival, Museum, Playhouse and Yard tickets, dining gift certificates, landscaping opportunities, car-detailing services, wellness classes, specialty guided tours, and so much more.

Windemere is the only nursing home on Martha’s Vineyard. Their mission is to keep residents engaged in their community for as long as possible. They are here to provide good care, keep the residents safe, and help them to enjoy their lives to the fullest. Please come out and support the residents of Windemere!

We send belated birthday smiles to neighbor Kay Manning, who turned an amazing 95 on May 24, Jack Garrett on the 25th, and James Trip and Connie DeFelice on the 26th. And Cheryl King on May 28. Susie and Mike Wallo celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 28.

Birthday smiles to Charlene Barbosa and Vicki Simione on the 31st; Jaime Reilly and Erika Cournoyer on June 1, Bert Combra on the 4th, Ann Hearn and Laura Hayden on the 5th, and Jennifer Robinson on the 6th,

Enjoy your week. Peace.