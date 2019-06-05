Edgartown: It’s wonderful to be home

The Edgartown eighth grade had a hugely successful and fun trip to Washington, D.C., last week. We took in museums, memorials, a play, and enjoyed some down time at the pool. The kids were super the whole time, respectful and polite, and so much fun. It’s such a great opportunity to go on this trip with these kids and see them in a different light, just as they see us in a different light. But it’s wonderful to be home, though I miss the heat and humidity we had down there.

My kids spent this weekend involved in events that are of great importance to them. Riley took part in the annual March for Heroes, a 26-mile ruck march that raises money for veterans’ organizations on the Island. The money raised will be distributed evenly to support the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Matthew A. Pucino Foundation, an organization that honors the memory of fallen Green Beret Matthew Pucino by providing for the physical and emotional needs of combat-wounded soldiers and their families. Riley has been a part of this important event for four years now, and I couldn’t be more proud of him. He can barely move tonight, between his blistered feet and sore muscles, but he is satisfied in his efforts.

Amelia spent her weekend, and much of last week, on the stage at the PAC for the Rise dance recital “Mix Tape.” Amelia and I are a well-practiced team in these dance performances after all these years, but I wasn’t here as her “support staff” for the first time ever as she prepared, and she did a great job on her own, with some help from her dad and her nana, Shirley. These girls work so hard, and it shows. What a wonderful performance it was, and it was a delight to see so many of my students from school up on stage too.

On Tuesday, June 11, at 7 pm, Tom Dresser will speak at the Edgartown library about his new book, “A Travel History of Martha’s Vineyard.” On Wednesday, June 12, at 1 pm, he will speak at Anchors. For a review of his book, please visit The MV Times website’s A Travel History of M.V.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to John McCarron and Pat Johnson, who celebrated on May 31, Kate Conde Foster and Jennifer Fournier on June 4, Julie Lively, Donnie Benefit, Penny Hageanon, and Denise Searle on June 6, and Lucia Hayman on June 8.

Felix Neck has many offerings coming up in the coming months. One that seems very interesting is its kayak quest, Monday through Friday between May 1 and Oct. 1. You can enjoy Sengekontacket Pond at your own pace on this self-guided tour. Rhyming quest clues (think treasure hunt!) will help you uncover the story of the pond’s people, places, and wildlife.

Members’ fee is $35 per kayak, and nonmembers’ fee is $45 per kayak. There are also sunset kayak tours on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning on June 17.

Also at Felix Neck is a new program, Hike and Hops, on June 20, July 25, August 22, and Sept. 19 from 4 pm until 6:30 pm. Get outside and get thirsty on a naturalist-guided walk at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. Gain insight into plants and local products used to brew Bad Martha’s beer, then head over to the Farmers Brewery in Edgartown for a flight with Felix Neck. Members are $30, and nonmembers are $35. Participants must be 21 or older.

And of course, Felix Neck is offering tons of programs for childrens this summer as well. To learn more, visit massaudubon.org/felixneck or call 508-627-4850.

Arts and Society presents the 41st annual Bloomsday celebration of music, drama, dance, and humor, based on the text of James Joyce, on Sunday, June 16, at 8 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater. Tickets are $25 at the door; advance tickets are available at Bunch of Grapes, cash or check only. For more information, call 508-696-0539.

I think that’s it for this week. Hope I didn’t miss anything. Have a great week.