Chilmark : The bustle is building

The Farmer’s Market was bustling on opening day, and from Saturday through August 28, we can enjoy Wednesday and Saturday market days from 9 am to noon. Although Beetlebung Meat Farm is not participating this year, you will find Lydia Fischer (now working family land in West Tisbury), and the following Chilmark purveyors: Chilmark Coffee, Grey Barn and Farm, Kitchen Porch, Martha’s Vineyard Mycological (MVM), Mermaid Farm, North Tabor Farm, Tea Lane Farm, and the Miller’s Wife.

Congratulations to photographer Benjamin McCormick, who has opened Under the Surface Gallery in the old fish cooler at 16 Basin Road in Menemsha and is open daily from 10:30 am to 6 pm (or later). You will still be able to find him at the Chilmark Flea and other venues.

Welcome to Nathan Dlabaj, who has arrived from Hawaii ahead of his wife and children to take up residence at the Menemsha Coast Guard Station as their engineering officer. We hope you and your family will enjoy our community, and living on a smaller island.

Chilmark had no graduates at the Charter School this year, but we do want to congratulate MVRHS seniors Andrew Karlinsky, Ryan Scanlon, Alyssa Smith, Ava Stearns, and Alicja Vickers and wish them well transitioning to the next step in their lives. Congratulations to all the graduating fifth graders from the Chilmark School, Haile Barbosa, Grazina Biskis, Hunter Broderick, Cian Davis, Jean Flanders, Lathrop Keene, Walter Prescott, Anthony Smith, and Claus Smith. Have a great summer, one and all, and enjoy your new journeys.

Last week the Chilmark General Store played host to the Chilmark preschoolers, who enjoyed pizza on the porch. The Galley generously played host to the entire Chilmark School community following the fifth grade play; it was ice cream for everyone on Wednesday evening at sunset.

You may want to head to the November Womensweek at Kripalu when two Chilmarkers will teach: Nancy Aronie, teaching “Writing From the Heart,” and Scarlett Johnson, teaching a class called “The Balance of Power,” finding an equilibrium between feminine and masculine energies in ourselves and the world, how to live fully, passionately and mindfully. It will be part talking and part practicing pranayama. Congratulations, ladies!

The Yard kicked off its season with a rounding chorus of “Happy Birthday” sung by the opening-night audience to Sam Feldman, who turned 85 on June 2. The Yard presents a collaborative multimedia work, “What will we be like when we get there?” with choreographer/dancer Joanna Kotze, dancer Omagbitse Omagbemi, visual artist Jonathan Allen, composer/musician Ryan Seaton, and lighting designer Kathy Kaufmann that combines movement, sound, and visual art in surprising, near-chaotic ways, and resonates with the social and political time we are living in now. Performances on Thursday, June 13, and Saturday, June 15, at 7 pm. Tap the Yard kicks off on Thursday, June 20, with Partido and Phase by tap artist Leonardo Sandoval and musician Gregory Richardson — two more performances on Saturday. Check out dance classes, upcoming performances and memberships at dancetheyard.org.

The Chilmark Public Library is now on summer hours, so Mondays 10:30 am to 1:30 pm have been added and they’re still closed on Sundays, all other days remain the same. The poet Dobby Gibson will give a reading from his latest collection, “Little Glass Planet” (Graywolf, 2019) at 5 pm on Wednesday, June 19, with local poets Jill Jupen, Donald Nitchie, and Marlan Sigelman. Come to the opening of Ray Ewing’s exhibition “The Ancient World in America” on Saturday, June 15, at 2:30 pm, up through June 20. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Afterschool crafts with Irene continues on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Learn more at chilmarklibrary.org or 508-645-3360.

Have a great week.