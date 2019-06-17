Chilmark special town meeting tonight

Chilmark will convene a special town meeting Monday at 7:30 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. The short warrant contains two education budget items and a small payment to Bruno’s Rolloff.

The first article will consider whether to allow Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School to use $229,730 in Excess & Deficiency funds to cover deficits in the school’s “heating oil, building maintenance, and transportation” budgets.

A second school-related article would allow the regional school district to enter into a five-year lease agreement for a new school bus.

The final article will ask voters to pay $45 to settle an old bill with Bruno’s Rolloff for recycling services in 2018.