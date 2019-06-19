We are the champions…again

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls tennis team claimed their fifth consecutive state title in a rematch with North No. 1 Winchester High School 3-2 in the state Division 2 championship on Wednesday at St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury. The match was rescheduled from Tuesday due to rain.

The Vineyard’s first singles Kelly Klaren won 6-0, 6-0, second singles Victoria Scott won 6-3, 6-0, and third singles Hannah Rabasca had the deciding match, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. First doubles Molly Pogue and Chesca Potter lost 4-6, 4-6, and second doubles Alex Rego and Tessa Hammond lost 1-6, 2-6.

“I want to thank the girls for giving me the opportunity for being their coach this year,” coach Chris Scott said in a phone call with The Times. “ it was a huge privilege. I cannot say enough about their character, their commitment, and their toughness. They represent MVRHS absolutely with great pride. I don’t take this for granted. It’s a great feeling.”