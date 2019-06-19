West Tisbury special town meeting fizzles

Not enough West Tisbury voters were interested in two school spending articles to show up at a special town meeting Tuesday at the West Tisbury School. Of 2,554 registered voters, only 35 showed up, according to town clerk Tara Whiting. A minimum of 128 was necessary to hold a meeting, she said.

The two-article warrant consisted of a request to use $229,730 of excess and deficiency funds to cover high school deficit items, and $95,497 to lease a school bus.

Chilmark voters delivered a rebuke to school administrators Monday night when they resoundingly voted down the same two spending requests. Aquinnah was to consider the requests Monday too, but also could not muster a quorum.

In an email to The Times, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Principal Sara Dingledy wrote that the funding will be able to move forward.

“Yes, we can use the funds in the absence of no votes from at least three of the towns,” she wrote. She later clarified that the school committee will make the call after discussing the various town meetings.

While Chilmark voted no, Tisbury, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown opted not to have special town meetings, which is tacit approval. Aquinnah and West Tisbury approved the use of the funds by default.