West Tisbury selectmen mull canine poultry massacre

Town may be on the hook to reimburse Riggs for lost birds.

Mystery writer Cynthia Riggs went before West Tisbury selectmen on June 19 to apprise the board of a surprise slaughter of more than a dozen of her ducks, chickens, and Guinea hens by an unidentified assailant.

Riggs, who lives along Edgartown-West Tisbury Road, lost the birds on Thursday, June 13, when an animal believed to be a dog bit the birds to death as they wandered freely on her property. Nobody was at home at the time of the attack, so only the aftermath was observed.

West Tisbury animal control officer Anthony Cordray is searching for the culprit, but has little to go on besides some paw prints. These prints have led him to believe it’s a dog with the mass of a German shepherd or even larger. After a review of area dog licenses, Cordray said the dog may be owned by tourists or seasonal visitors because no dog in the vicinity fits the profile of the attack and the print.

Riggs provided photos to the board and the audience of the mauled birds and pressed the selectmen to remind West Tisbury dog owners of what the town’s dog bylaws are.

“Now this is not the first instance of predation by dogs on our town’s flocks,” she said. “In hopes something can be done to stop attacks on defenseless animals, I request the board of selectmen to authorize the appropriate person to send a letter to all licensed West Tisbury dog owners reminding them of the West Tisbury bylaw that states all dogs owed or kept within the limits of the town shall be restrained from running at large or shall be kept within the immediate control of their owners and keepers.”

The board agreed to this.

Riggs also told the board the community has been extremely supportive and just recently someone promised her six hatchling ducks.

Chairman Skipper Manter said the board was sorry for the “tragedy” she’s endured. Agriculture is “truly at our roots here,” he said, “sometimes we lose sight of that. But that’s how we all started here many hundreds of years ago and we support agriculture and we support farming very much…”

Manter said West Tisbury has experienced unfortunate issues like this in the past. The town deals with such matters “harshly and effectively,” he said.

Manter asked Cordray if a dog was caught in the act of killing livestock, what the penalties would be.

Cordray noted if a dog is caught killing, “basically you are permitted to euthanize that dog.”

Manter said that was a polite reference to shooting it. He added that if the dog is not immediately apprehended, but is found culpable later, the selectmen could hold a dangerous dog hearing.

Cordray concurred. “There’s only one dog in the neighborhood that’s of that size,” Cordray said, “and it’s old..” He added he “highly doubted” it was to blame.

Dukes County manager Martina Thornton, who was present on another matter, inquired whether or not there was a fund available to compensate Riggs for the loss of her birds.

Cordray said yes. “There’s a law that the town is required to reimburse her,” he said.

He went on to say if the town can find the owner, they can seek compensation for paying for the animal losses.

“It used to be administered by the county,” Thornton said, “and then I would say three, four, five years back the legislation changed and now its administered by the towns.”

The board agreed to research it further.

“I’m glad you came,” selectmen Kent Healy said, “because I think it’s important for the public to know that their dogs must be restrained.”

“Yes,” Riggs replied.