Two-car crash closes part of State Road

A two-car crash just before noon Monday has a portion of State Road in Vineyard Haven closed. The road has reopened now, but was closed for nearly an hour.

Traffic was being detoured onto Spring Street where it’s running into a work zone, according to a Times employee caught in the snarl of traffic. Traffic coming from West Tisbury was being diverted through the Crane Appliance parking lot.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 am at the intersection of West Spring Street and State Road where an older couple was about to turn onto State Road and apparently went through the stop sign, according to police. The car was struck by a GMC Sierra. The two passengers in the car were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with injuries sustained in the crash, while the driver of the GMC declined treatment at the scene.