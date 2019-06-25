VTA bus drivers plan strike for Friday

The Vineyard Transit Authority bus drivers are planning to strike on Friday, June 28, after negotiations with their parent company, Transit Connection Inc. (TCI), collapsed.

The planned strike comes as the busy summer season starts to ramp up, with many workers and visitors coming to Martha’s Vineyard who rely on the bus system as their primary means of transportation.

The announcement appears to be a last-ditch effort to force TCI to the negotiating table.

“We don’t want to strike, but after five long years without a raise, TCI and VTA has done everything in their power to bust our union…,” Richard Townes, a bus driver, said in a prepared statement. “We deserve a living wage and fair benefits, and we will settle for nothing less.”

In the days leading up to the strike, the bus drivers will be leafleting riders about the strike and how they can support the drivers by boycotting the buses, according to a press release from Amalgamated Transit Union states. The leafleting will take place in Edgartown at the Church Street bus line up, and at terminals in Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven.

On Saturday, a town-hall style meeting was held where a labor consultant assistant TCI heard from concerned drivers, their families, and members of the public.

A flyer posted on Facebook by Support Vineyard Bus Drivers, a page promoting “fairness in employment and safety on the road,” notified the community that, despite seeking to avoid a strike by appealing to elected officials, neighbors and friends, and the company itself, the company’s negotiating tactics have “grown more outlandish by the day.”

“As a result, we’ve been left no choice but to take action,” the flyer said.

A notification on the VTA website promises the authority will provide as much service as possible during the strike.

“As many of you have heard, there is a possible driver strike planned for this weekend. In the event of a strike, the VTA and our operating company, TCI (who employs the drivers), will do our best to provide as much service as possible. Please check our website & Facebook page often for updates on routes.

The VTA will give priority to Routes 1, 13 and Tisbury Park & Ride, the website states. “However, we are hoping to provide service on at least 70 percent of our routes or more. There may be service during the day and reduced service at night. We are expecting it to be a dynamic situation and thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”

Townes told The Times federal mediator Joe Kelleher told the drivers TCI would not come back to the bargaining table and would not negotiate further.

“We’ve tried everything. They refuse to come back to the table,” Townes said. “Petitions, strike votes — they refuse.”

Townes said five or six full time VTA bus drivers will continue to drive buses. The rest of the full time drivers will go on strike. Drivers will be picketing at the Steamship Authority in Vineyard Haven, Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs, and on Church Street in Edgartown.

In addition to support from many Island residents, Townes said the drivers have seen an outpouring of support from off-Island.

“I can’t think of anything else to do. It’s going to go as long as it needs to,” Townes said.