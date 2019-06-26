Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

This past Sunday, at the Agricultural Hall, a Brazilian Harvest Festival called Festa Junina, widely celebrated all across Brazil during the month of June, was also celebrated on Martha’s Vineyard. Many folks were instrumental in making it all happen, and I asked some of them to share their thoughts about the event and the process.

Jane Sampaio

The highlight of the Festa Junina was most definitely the student performers. During their Saturday night rehearsal, one of the students asked me, “Mrs. Sampaio, do you really think your American friends will like our dance?” There is just nothing like it here. It is such a breath of fresh air to see teens engaging in healthy fun, sharing their joy with others. I hope others will let them know how it touched them. It was a lot of hard work putting it together, at the end of the academic year and the beginning of the Vineyard summer, but I really felt the whole day was a beautiful collaborative effort between our MVRHS Portuguese program, the Family Center, the 4H Club, the Yard, full of so many selfless acts from members of our community (and even visiting family members from the West Coast!). I am truly humbled by the genuine kindness of people who graciously gave of their time and talents to make the day the success that it was.

My vision for this Festa Junina was always that it would be a reflection of our heritage; students grow up in the space between two cultures, using multiple languages to think, and at times finding it confining to use only one. While this may be their daily struggle, they also would tell you they wouldn’t trade being bilingual for being monolingual. Language, however, is the easy part to navigate. The real challenge comes when they must regularly navigate cultural expectations, values, and priorities. This is the heavy work of many of our children today. Our Festa Junina was never going to be identical to a Festa Junina in Brazil, and it never will be, but my hope is that it becomes a reflection of our students’ biculturalism, a community event of cultural pride in which parents, teachers, and community organizations work together and then celebrate and reflect upon the rich cultural diversity of our Island community, an intentional act of community making us all better neighbors. The idea of having our Portuguese program host a Festa Junina began with student fundraising efforts five years ago, and finally, this past Sunday, that dream was realized.

Paulo Deoliveira, community member and the Dukes County Registry of Deeds

I really appreciated the collaboration between the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. M.V. Community Services provided the necessary resources to make the event happen, and it is great to see how inclusive Community Service is of the Brazilian community, the events they create to include the community as well as activities designed explicitly for the Brazilian population. Also, kudos to the kids for presenting the quadrilha. My daughter Luiza loved the girls’ dresses, and my son Mateo thought that the Brazilian dancer [Leo Sandoval] whom the Yard brought was the coolest dude around. I hope to one day be able to bring my kids to participate in a Festa Junina in Brazil.

David White, the Yard artistic director

For us, it was a great opportunity to introduce an extraordinary artist whom we have worked with for some time to the Brazilian community, or a slice of the Brazilian population. Leo is a superb artist and collaborator, and a potential empathetic artist to work with the Brazilian community, perhaps first with a younger generation. I could see elements of his performance in what the kids presented, and I believe that younger and older members of the Brazilian community can relate to his work. We hope to have initiated potential collaborations between the Yard and the Brazilian population.

Andressa da Costa

I was so happy to see so many Brazilians come and participate in the party. I worked so hard that I didn’t have the opportunity to enjoy it, but it made me happy to see others enjoy themselves. It took a lot of work to pull it off, and there are so many people to thank, especially Neide Fogaça who donated so much of the food, and Marcelo Cavalcante, Magno Costa, Paulo Silva, and Vânia Guedes, who cooked all of the food for the party. It is very gratifying to conquer a goal and bring a bit of Brazil to those who cannot go back to Brazil, as well as present to the Island other aspects of our culture.

Kim D’ Arcy, M.V. Family Center program coordinator

I am so pleased with how everything came together. I would like to give a shout-out to Robert Lionette for his contributions. It was so nice to watch the kids’ performance — I could see that it was a way to connect the older generation to the younger generation, as well as a way for parents to share a component of Brazilian heritage and culture with their children in the U.S. — for those who cannot do so in Brazil. It was also an opportunity to connect the Brazilian community with the services that Martha’s Vineyard Community Services provides. We hope to continue the collaboration and to continue to foster a safer place for all Island families to come together.