Treat yourself and support the Island

The Nobnocket Boutique Inn in Vineyard Haven has offered to donate five percent of all revenue on regular-priced reservations made in July to the Island Housing Trust. According to a press release, you have to finalize your booking in July, but you can stay anytime through the fall. This campaign has zero cost for guests.

Annabelle and Simon Hunton, the owners at Nobnocket, are committed to supporting IHT’s mission. “Without supporting year-round Islanders who struggle to find affordable housing, the Island will find it hard to continue as a top-rated tourist destination,” explained Mr. Hunton.