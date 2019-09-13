Scott’s Grove neighborhood wins design award

The Scott’s Grove apartments in West Tisbury recently received a 2019 merit award from the Builder’s Choice and Custom Home Design Awards.

The quaint, efficient, and affordable neighborhood of 9 apartments won both the affordable housing award, and the multifamily award, according to executive director of the Island Housing Trust (IHT), Phillipe Jordi.

Scott’s Grove housing is made up of nine housing units with 18 bedrooms located on four clusters connected by a classic Vineyard boardwalk system.

In each duplex pair is a combination of one, two, and three-bedroom units, each designed around a set of integrated space components linked together.

The project was designed by LDa Architecture and Interiors in collaboration with IHT, the town of West Tisbury, the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, the Cape Light Compact, and Mass Housing.

Jordi said that the efficient use of space and the classic Vineyard character of the “permanently affordable” year-round apartments was a factor in winning the award.

“We wanted to keep with the rural character of West Tisbury, but at the same time utilize the space for the type of density we wanted,” Jorid said. “We took a lot of care and effort to save as many trees as possible, not just for aesthetics, but for shade as well.”

Twenty year-round Island residents live in Scott’s Grove.

According to Jordi, the apartments are made to be cost effective for low-to-middle income families, and are more environmentally sustainable than similar developments.

In the future, Jordi says IHT plans on using the building models as templates for other developments.

“We think these buildings are great options for families who want to stay on the Island for generations,” Jordi said. “We are looking forward to doing more of these types of developments in the future.”