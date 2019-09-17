Climate crisis poses threat

To the Editor:

It was somewhat interesting to read Alan Dershowitz’s remark (“Dershowitz presents new book amid protests,” Sept. 12) that, unlike Israel, the “United States fortunately has no such existential threats.” Perhaps Dershowitz missed the memo, but actually we have at least two such threats to our existence. Both of these threats, however, come mostly from within — first the climate crisis brought on by the overabundance of human-caused carbon dioxide emissions, and the second the political polarization within our nation brought on by the increasing incivility and criminal behavior of the extremist far right. Of the first, it should be noted that the climate crisis is a worldwide existential threat, but its dire circumstances are greatly exacerbated by our own contributions to the crisis and, interestingly, by the far right’s false denial of its very reality. Perhaps people like Dershowitz, who move in elitist circles far removed from reality, will one day become aware of the threat, as climate chaos becomes unavoidable. We shall see soon enough.

Don Ogden

Edargtown and Florence, Mass.