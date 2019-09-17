Design proposals for Owen Park bandstand reviewed

The Owen Park Bandstand in Vineyard Haven is due for a renovation. Rather than rebuild what is there, the town would like to explore design alternatives that would improve the structure and better meet community needs.

The town has invited local architects, landscape architects, and designers to participate in a design competition to develop a conceptual design for the bandstand. The designers who have entered will present their conceptual designs on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6 pm at Katharine Cornell Theater. Community members are encouraged to attend this meeting to hear the presentations, and ask the designers questions. At the end of the meeting, all the participants will be able to fill out a form to rank their preferences, which will be narrowed down to three finalists through a ranked-choice system.

The town intends to complete improvements to the bandstand prior to the town’s 350th anniversary in 2021.