Hinckley’s Hardware merchandise to be auctioned off

A longtime Island business is closed and on Tuesday, Oct. 22, the merchandise inside, as well as some heavy equipment is being auctioned off to pay nearly $5 million to debtors.

Bankruptcy records show Hinckley’s Hardware owes more than $1 million to vendors, $1.4 million to the state Department of Revenue and $2.5 million to the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS and DOR will have to be paid first out of the proceeds from an upcoming bankruptcy auction, Donald Lassman, an attorney and trustee, told The Times.

“There’s a mountain of debt,” he said.

Lassman referred questions about how that debt was accumulated to Hinckley’s owner Wayne Guyther, but attempts to call his listed phone number were unsuccessful. In January of 2018, Guyther avoided a similar auction telling The Times he was stocking up on products and felt good about the hardware store’s future. He blamed the significant debt at that time to more than $1 million in accounts payable owed by customers of the hardware store and lumberyard. In August of 2018, the 1.1 acre property where Hinckley’s is located at 61 Beach was sold to a developer for $2.3 million. The developer is looking to build a Chapter 40B mixed-use development that’s getting some pushback from the town.

Robert Sawyer, who has acted as a spokesman for the development group, said Hinckley’s leased the property after the sale. “We lost a tenant,” he said. “I feel terrible for them.”

Signs on the outside of Hinckley’s Hardware announce the auction and the doors of the building are locked. Inside, the shelves are still stocked and a half-filled water bottle is visible on the counter.

Lassman said the store closed for good on Aug. 28 when it went from being a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization to a Chapter 7 liquidation.

Paul Saperstein Co. is running the auction beginning at 11 am at the store and online. Bidders will be able to purchase everything from cans of paint to Andersen windows and doors to fork lifts, according to the list on Saperstein’s website. A complete inventory is coming soon, according to the site.