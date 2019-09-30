Meeting House Place decision postponed again

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) has once again postponed its deliberation and decision of the 54-acre Edgartown subdivision project, dubbed Meeting House Place.

A decision was set to be made by the full commission on Oct. 10, but the meeting was canceled due to quorum issues, according to the MVC website. This is second time that consideration of the proposal has been delayed.

The MVC’s Land Use Planning Committee voted to recommend the full commission deny the controversial project — one of the largest the MVC has reviewed. Commissioners felt the Island does not need the proposed 28 4,800-square-foot homes with added garages.