Oak Bluffs: Road race coming up

The days are shorter, and predictions are that this past weekend will bring the last of our temperate weather. So I guess we have to be prepared for the temperature change. My cat Spike, a.k.a. Doodle, has been staying inside for longer periods of time, and his favorite place to sleep seems to be right in front of my computer monitor when I am working in my office. At least he has learned that he must stay absolutely still so as not to interfere with my view.

I must give a shout-out to Oak Bluffs Fire Department members who responded in record time to my home when my smoke alarms sounded off, for no apparent reason, and did not stop. Raymond and Josh were polite, thorough, and professional as they searched the house from attic to basement, finding the trouble as a malfunctioning detector, carefully cleaning both detectors and replacing the batteries. How lucky are we? Thank you to all who helped.

Thanks to the dedicated members of the Friends of Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and others, the Bowling for Seniors will continue again this winter, starting Nov. 6 at the Barn Bowl & Bistro in Oak Bluffs. This discounted program will take place on Wednesdays, and is for Oak Bluffs seniors only, although others may also bowl, but at the regular rate.

The Senior Center is also making plans for a trip to the North End in Boston on Nov. 14, If you are interested, please call Rose at the center, and if enough people sign up, the trip will be on. More details will be forthcoming.

A reminder that the Men’s and Ladies Luncheon will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the center. Rose will be cooking up a delicious lunch, and the annual Senior Halloween Party will be held at the same time. Pick out your Halloween costume, and come and have a fun time. There will also be prizes. As always, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department will be helping to serve the lunch.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 am to 4 pm, the Order of St. Luke is presenting “Healing for All in Hard Times” at Grace Church in Vineyard Haven. The day will include worship music, a regional speaker, and workshops, prayer, lunch, and an afternoon healing service. The public is invited to attend any or all of the day’s events. For further Information, call 774 563-3907.

The 30th Oak Bluffs Columbus Day Road Race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13. Registration and bib pickup takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 pm at Summercamp Hotel, and on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 8 to 10:30 am. This is a benefit for the Oak Bluffs School class of 2020. Only runners and racing wheelchairs are permitted to participate.

School will be closed on Oct. 11 for a professional day and the 14th for the holiday.

We send birthday smiles to Marty Nadler and Alexis Moreis on the 13th, Jen Combra on the 14th Diane Clauson on the 15th, Renee Balter on the 16th, and Ricihard Mello Sr. and my great-granddaughter, Kayla Bryn deBettencourt, on the 17th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.