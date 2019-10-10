Northeast storm hits Island

A powerful northeast storm has cancelled ferry service and whipped up high seas Thursday.

The storm has created gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour on the Cape and Islands. The Island can expect heavy rainfall through Friday. Minor coastal flooding and significant beach erosion can be expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds can be expected through the evening, but winds will remain at gale force until late Friday.

Winds have hit The Times office breaking off part of the roof walk.

Check here for ferry cancellations.