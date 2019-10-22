SSA cancels Governor, investigates ‘sheen’

The Steamship Authority has canceled two trips of the MV Governor Tuesday “due to mechanical issues.”

The 12:20 pm crossing from Woods Hole to Vineyard and the 1:35 pm return trip are affected.

In a text message, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote, “There is a sheen in the area of Slip 3 [in Woods Hole] that we are investigating.”

Driscoll wrote in a followup text that he has no other information at this time.

Meanwhile, crossings of the MV Katama have been diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to wind.