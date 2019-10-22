SSA cancels Governor, investigates ‘sheen’

0
The SSA has canceled crossings of the Governor Tuesday while a "sheen" is investigated in Woods Hole.

The Steamship Authority has canceled two trips of the MV Governor Tuesday “due to mechanical issues.”

The 12:20 pm crossing from Woods Hole to Vineyard and the 1:35 pm return trip are affected.

In a text message, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote, “There is a sheen in the area of Slip 3 [in Woods Hole] that we are investigating.”

Driscoll wrote in a followup text that he has no other information at this time.

Meanwhile, crossings of the MV Katama have been diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to wind.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR