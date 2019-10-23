Barnes complaint was dropped

Trip Barnes no longer faces an inquiry into his eligibility to represent the town of Tisbury on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

A complaint was filed with town clerk Hillary Conklin in June, but never went before the board of registrars. For weeks, Conklin said, she was waiting for information from the town’s attorney.

After the board met to review a similar complaint made about planning board member and MVC commissioner Ben Robinson Friday, The Times asked Conklin whatever became of the Barnes inquiry.

Conklin said it was dropped because the woman who brought the complaint, Laurie Medeiros, no longer lives on the Island, and doesn’t have standing to bring the complaint.

At the time, Barnes shrugged off the complaint, saying he would be able to prove to the town that he has a bedroom at his Tisbury address and considers it his domicile — which under Massachusetts law is a person’s legal residence.