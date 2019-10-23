Online petition signer be warned

To the Editor:

I signed an online petition offered in the “Comment” section of the Oct. 11th article about Stephen Nichols’ recent horrendous treatment. The petition website is change.org. As of today, supposedly 2,178 folks have signed the petition. The problem is that since I signed (email address given) this worthy petition, I have received hundreds of junk emails, spam, and shady robocalls (I didn’t even give my phone number). I’ve had to spend way too much time unsubscribing from a wide range of spam ads. I wonder if by unsubscribing to these spam ads, I am actually creating more spam. In any case, unless the online spam petition system changes, that was the last online petition that I will ever sign. While signing this online petition, maybe I did something wrong, like check a box or not uncheck a box. Has anyone else experienced this problem after signing this petition?

Peter Pfluger

Vineyard Haven