Mayflower Wind is tapped for wind farm off Nantucket

The commonwealth announced Wednesday that Mayflower Wind was picked to supply 804 megawatts of offshore energy. A joint venture between Shell New Energies and EDPR Offshore, Mayflower Wind won an offshore lease on Dec. 14. The energy from a proposed wind farm at that lease site will be enough to power half a million Massachusetts homes, according to a Mayflower Wind release.

“With today’s announcement of additional, cost-effective offshore wind energy, the commonwealth continues to be a national leader in this industry,” Governor Charlie Baker said through a press release. “Offshore wind is an important component of our administration’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide affordable energy options, and we look forward to continuing to develop the commonwealth’s emerging offshore wind industry in a sustainable manner that benefits all residents.”

“The Mayflower Wind Project 2 804 MW Low Cost Energy bid was selected for contract negotiations based on criteria established under a request for proposal (RFP) including a proposed timetable and method of solicitation previously subject to public comment, and reviewed and approved by the Department of Public Utilities,” the release further states.

In a Mayflower Wind statement, the company anticipates a $3.7 billion electricity rate reduction over the term of its contract, the “elimination of 1.7 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually,” and the creation of “up to 10,000 jobs in Massachusetts, including both offshore jobs and onshore opportunities.”