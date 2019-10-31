SSA issues travel advisory; some Halloween events postponed

The Steamship Authority has issued the following travel advisory on its website.

“The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 11 pm [Thursday] October 31, 2019 to 8 am Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Winds of between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. Service disruptions may occur.”

Meanwhile, the towns of Tisbury and Oak Bluffs have delayed Halloween festivities until Saturday. While the other four Island towns say it will be Halloween as usual. The Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosting an open house from 5 to 7 pm and the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse will hold its Halloween Haven from 5 to 8 pm in Vineyard Haven.