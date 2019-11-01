Save the date: a benefit for Sabrina Luening

Cardboard Box in Oak Bluffs is holding a benefit for Sabrina Luening, an Island-grown singer/song-writer who suffered a stroke and was airlifted to Boston for surgery last weekend, on Nov. 9 at 4 pm.

Luening is known for her powerful voice that often brings people to tears and is a regular at the Ritz, the PA club, and Nomans.

Chef and Cardboard Box owner Ben DeForest took to Facebook this week to tell people to save the date. DeForest, who has been friends with Luening for more than 30 years, also created a GoFundMe asking people for donations. So far, the GoFundMe has raised $5,000 of its $25,000 goal. People interested in donating can do so at bit.ly/sabrinaluening.

Speaking to The Times by phone Friday, DeForest said the benefit would consist of live music and a silent auction with items like fishing charters, art, courtside Celtics seats, and much more. There will be a suggested donation of $25, but any donation is accepted.

“She’s just such a wonderful soul and an amazing artist who has touched so many people,” DeForest said. “It is so unfortunate that we are in this situation and that Sabrina and her family are in this situation and it’s time for all of us to sing for Sabrina…this family has been through a lot.”

All of the funds raised through the GoFundMe, the benefit, and the silent auction will go straight to the Luening family to support Sabrina and her 15-year-old daughter Ella.

Luening’s bandmate Don Groover is helping put together the musical end of the benefit. Groover has been playing with Luening for the past 20 years. So far, several musical acts and two DJs have signed on to play at the benefit, but more may be slotted in.

“I’m completely devastated by this,” Groover told The Times. “But this is the first of multiple fundraisers.”