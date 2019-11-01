Tisbury, union come to contract terms

The Town of Tisbury has reached a three-year contract agreement with a 53-member union that will give them an average of a 3 percent raise the first year and 1 percent increases in the second and third years, town administrator Jay Grande told The Times.

But, more importantly, the contract which includes employees of the DPW, secretaries, custodians and other town staff has added steps that make the yearly increases more equitable, Grande said. In the long run it will help the town recruit and retain staff, he said.

“We’re very happy with the result,” he said.

Town employees will receive raises retroactive to July 1, Grande said.

Selectmen approved the contract in executive session Tuesday, Oct. 29. The union had already ratified it, Grande said.

“I think everybody is pleased with the contract,” Melinda Loberg, chair of the board of selectmen, said. “The union has expressed that to us and their supervisors and the town’s happy with it. It’s a win.”

Ken Maciel, the union president, did not return a call seeking comment.

The town’s police department and professional staff are not covered under the contract.

There is a uniform 2.25 percent increase when an employee moves from one step to the next, Grande said.

While they were behind closed doors, selectmen also discussed the possible purchase of 75 Main St., the former Santander Bank building, which is finally having its roof restored with clay tiles. Loberg reported that no decision was made on the bank.