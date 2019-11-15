Charter school strikes for climate change

More than a dozen students from the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School were at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven Friday to strike against climate change and advocate for sustainability on-Island.

Student Finn Robinson said the group of kids took the Vineyard Transit Authority bus to get to Five Corners, and have been blazing their own trail on the path to climate advocacy. Earlier in the day, they gathered near the Alley’s General Store and 7A parking lot to share their messages.

Although the students did have a parent chaperone accompanying them on their trip, Finn said the students act alone on their initiatives.

“We have really been taking things into our own hands recently. We are the ones who will be most affected by climate change so this is really our only option,” Finn said.

According to Finn, now is a perfect time to protest because President Donald Trump has just filed paperwork with the United Nations to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Now is the time to act. We need to let everyone on the Island know how important this issue is — there is no time to wait and do nothing,” Finn said.

Another student, Grace Robinson, said Martha’s Vineyard is at the front line of environmental issues because of sea-level rise and ocean pollution.

“We can always do more. Even little things like conserving electricity or recycling. Every bit helps,” Grace said.

By striking at Five Corners, the Charter School students are continuing their Fridays For the Future initiative where they head out at the end of the week and protest at various locations around the Island.

The students made some suggestions for changes on-Island that could benefit the environment and help prevent climate change.

Things like electric ferries, additional solar and wind energy production, and comprehensive environmental education in schools were just some of the suggestions made by students.