Kovack sworn in as newest Edgartown officer

Edgartown Police Officer Gary Kovack’s full-time appointment was made official as he was sworn in at a selectmen’s meeting Monday.

Kovack was appointed in May, and was sent for training at the new police academy at Joint Base Cape Cod. Kovack began training at the base on July 8, and completed his training Friday. After town clerk Karen Medeiros swore him in, Kovack shook hands with each selectman, who congratulated him.

The Edgartown affordable housing committee got selectmen approval to purchase a Chappaquiddick home owned by Jennifer Morgan on Jason Drive for $420,000. The affordable housing trust unanimously approved the purchase.

In a letter to selectmen, the committee said the intention is to keep the home in the affordable housing inventory and find a new income-qualified owner.

Under the affordable housing deed right, the committee has first refusal on the property. The home must undergo inspection and appraisal. If repairs are needed, any money spent to bring it up to code will be deducted from the sale price.

In other business, after meeting with and receiving support from the Edgartown Board of Trade, Plastic Free MV, a group of young environmental activists, handed over wording for an article to be placed on Edgartown’s warrant at annual town meeting in April.

Plastic Free MV met with selectmen back in June. Their goal is to eliminate the use of disposable plastic water and soda bottles 34 ounces (roughly one liter) and under; gallons and large containers would still be allowed. The group succeeded in getting the bylaw passed in all three up-Island towns. If passed in Edgartown, the ban would take effect in May 2021.

Selectmen also approved the opening of oyster season in Sengekontacket at the recommendation of the shellfish committee.

At a public hearing last week, the Edgartown shellfish committee voted unanimously to have an oyster season in Sengekontacket. The season will run from Dec. 2 to March 1, 2020, with harvests allowed 7 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. The daily limit will be 10 100-count oyster bags per day, including shells.

Shellfish constable Paul Bagnall said the amount is basically the same amount allowed last year.

Bagnall added that scalloping is up. “Scalloping’s doing a little better than we thought, no bonanza, but there were 15 boats out today, and all but one of them got their limit,” Bagnall said.