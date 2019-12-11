Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

December might bring the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also bring a lot of chaos, as we all strive to get everything done before the following year rolls in, and we might all also feel that there is still so much left on our to-do list. One of the things that was on my mind a lot this year was how our actions, mainly our purchases, contribute to putting, shall we say, our money where our mouths are. As we all evolve, it is only natural that things that perhaps were never part of how we made decisions all of a sudden become a key component.

Ever since I moved to the Island, I had tried to see where I could save money, as the cost of living can be steep, but lately I have been feeling a bit hypocritical about it, and don’t get me wrong, this is not a column about moral advice — quite the contrary. I believe we are all in this life, exploring a deeper understanding of the human condition. This year for me came with the awakening to how my money can liberate voices or keep them silent. I read and researched a lot about fast fashion, capitalism, the future of our planet, and our consumerism, and ways in each we can sustainably support our communities with our money and engagement. I also have chosen a mantra for this season: “Going into debt to buy Christmas presents isn’t loving for you or your family,” and I am not suggesting you don’t get your mom a Christmas present. Still, it doesn’t do our loved ones or us any good to go into debt, especially credit card debt, to show our gratitude and affection. However, I believe that gifts are not the only way in which we can show our appreciation. The most lovely gifts I have received came in the form of a letter or thank-you note; time spent together on walks talking about life, mentoring, service, and those are the ones I will always remember. I also think we have enough stuff, and more things will not make us happier.

During this time of the year, it is also important to show our appreciation to the folks who helped make our lives easier and better throughout the year with their services, whether be the folks who work at the Post Office, educators, people who provide services for us such as cleaning/gardening, etc. If money/gift cards are not an option, they can be replaced by cooking something for them, perhaps a Brazilian dessert, bringing the brave men and women who serve our communities coffee, or gifting them something we made ourselves.

I also want to talk about shopping local. When you support small business, you’re supporting a dream. The owners of local businesses are generally the people behind the counters; local businesses typically stock local products and buy local services. Local businesses support local events, sports teams, and charities way more than big corporations. As for the Island nonprofits, if you cannot financially contribute, volunteer your time, expertise, buy their products, talk about their mission and what they are bringing into the community, to the people in your life. This past Sunday, I went to a guided tour at the Island Grown Initiative with about 18 Brazilian folks. They were all impressed by the work IGI is doing in bringing awareness to food equity. One local Brazilian businessman, Junior Dias, upon visiting the compost facilities at the IGI farm, learned about the importance of wood chips, and would like to make donations. They discovered they could buy the eggs at the IGI farm, and were very impressed by what the chickens eat; they learned about the community-supported agriculture (CSA) options, among all of the other programs IGI offers. The reason I am mentioning this tour is that we don’t always need to make monetary donations. Still, we can support in small and sustainable ways the organizations that make our Island this haven we call home.

There are so many ways to show people you are grateful and that you love and appreciate them, and it is vital to take care of ourselves and our finances so that we don’t start the year in a hole.