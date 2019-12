The Steamship Authority’s tough day continues. The 3:45 pm departure of the Island Home in Woods Hole has been delayed by a medical emergency of a crew member, Sean Driscoll, a Steamship Authority spokesman, said.

The crew member is essential to the ferry leaving port, he said. The boat will remain in the slip until his replacement arrives, Driscoll said.

Driscoll said the new crew member is not far from Woods Hole, so the delay shouldn’t be long.