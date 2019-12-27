Zarbas win land court case

John and Susan Zarba, pro se litigants in a complex boundary dispute, emerged victorious Thursday when Land Court Judge Robert Foster ruled against the Town of Oak Bluffs. Judge Foster overturned zoning violation decisions made by former Oak Bluffs building inspector Mark Barbadoro and the Oak Bluffs zoning board of appeals, and ordered Oak Bluffs to issue the Zarbas a final occupancy permit for a guest house.

At issue was an alleged setback violation. The Zarbas’ guesthouse was alleged to be too close to the Oak Grove Cemetery. In Oct. 2015 the Zarbas received a building permit for their guesthouse, and by June 2016 they had finished the building with numerous signoffs along the way. But when they requested a final occupancy permit, Barbadoro denied it on the grounds the town suspected there was a setback violation. The Zarbas maintained their guesthouse was legally sited at 21 feet from the cemetary, primarily based on a survey conducted by Charles Gilstad of Sourati Engineering Group. Oak Bluffs did not see it that way, and opted to conduct its own survey. As a result, Vineyard Land Surveying and Engineering surveyor Bill Austin found a different boundary than Gilstad found. Based on Austin’s survey, Barbadoro issued a zoning violation notice to the Zarbas in November 2016. The notice indicated, among other things, that their guesthouse was too close to the cemetery by 2.1 feet. When the Zarbas appealed Barbadoro’s decision to the ZBA, the ZBA unanimously backed the building inspector. The Zarbas filed a complaint in land court following the ZBA decision. Land court normally convenes in Boston, but a trial was held in the Dukes County Courthouse in Edgartown to better ensure all witnesses could participate. The trial took place in November, 2018 and returned to the Vineyard to conclude in January, 2019. A post-trial hearing took place in February, 2019 and Judge Foster then took the matter under advisement. In August, 2019 Judge Foster ruled in the Zarbas’ favor on an alleged parking issue that was also part of the case but left the setback issue undecided.

In his Dec. 26 decision, Foster found an old metal fence to be the most credible demarcation evidence produced at the trial. He ruled the fence line, in accord with Gilstad’s survey, marked the edge of the cemetery facing the Zarba’s guesthouse—A.K.A. “the southern boundary.”

Foster referred to Gilstead’s survey as an ANR plan (Approval Not Required plan) as the survey work was originally done to build an ANR development that included the Zarba’s property and two adjacent properties.

“I find that the southern boundary of the Zarbas’ lot is as shown on the ANR plan; i.e., that the ANR plan correctly represented the boundary between the Zarbas’ lot and the cemetery to the south,” Foster wrote. “The Zarbas’ guesthouse therefore complies with the 20-foot setback requirement of the zoning bylaw. The ZBA’s reliance on the Town’s survey was erroneous, and its decision affirming the Building Inspector’s finding that the guesthouse did not meet the setback requirement was based on a legally untenable ground. The decision will be annulled and the matter remanded to the ZBA with an order that it direct the Building Inspector to issue the Zarbas a certificate of occupancy for the guesthouse.”

This is a developing story.