To the editor,

Don’t idle. Be driven to do the right thing: Turn your vehicle off if you’re not actually driving. Did you know that there is a five-minute idle law in this state? It’s illegal to idle your car or truck longer than that. Why waste gas or put more unnecessary exhaust fumes into the air? Your vehicle is not your living room. It doesn’t need to be warmed up or cooled down to suit the outside temperatures. Dress accordingly, and in a very few driving moments, your car will be comfortable.

I share the air with you. Please be respectful of our environment. Thank you.

Susan Jones

Vineyard Haven