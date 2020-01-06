Owen Park Bandstand design takes center stage

The Tisbury Planning Board is hosting a community forum on the Owen Park Bandstand on Wednesday at 6 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater. Architect Keith Moskow will be there to present his concept proposal, which was approved by the planning board last month.

The forum comes as the Tisbury Historic Commission has called on the town selectmen to reject a planning board decision to approve Moskow’s design over one created by Paul Lazes saying it lacks the “Vineyard elements” that Lazes included in his design.

Moskow will be at Wednesday’s forum to answer questions about his design. There will be time for questions and comments, according to a flyer posted by the town.