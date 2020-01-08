Barnes ordered to stop renting rooms

At a meeting Tuesday night, the Tisbury board of selectmen easily approved annual common victualer’s and alcohol licenses for dozens of Island businesses. But when it came time to approve Class II auto dealer licenses, the board stalled like an old, tired Ford.

Ultimately, selectmen tabled action on Barnes Truck Sales, the 300 State Rd. business owned by Clarence (“Trip”) Barnes III.

Selectman Jeff Kristal said there are “too many outstanding enforcement issues,” with chair Melinda Loberg adding the business is in “noncompliance.”

With no one making a motion to approve the license, Loberg told town administrator Jay Grande it would be tabled, with the hopes that Barnes would take steps to come into compliance with town regulations.

“I have no arguments,” selectman Jim Rogers said.

According to town records, during inspections last month prompted by an anonymous tip, the building department, fire department, and health department found Barnes had eight illegal apartments at the building — four of them in a basement where space heaters were in use, there were not enough smoke detectors, and other code violations were cited. In a letter Dec. 31, building inspector Ross Seavey ordered him to “immediately cease” renting rooms.

Barnes, reached by phone Wednesday morning, was upset with the selectmen’s inaction on his used car dealer’s license. “That’s the first I heard about it,” he said. “I can’t [expletive] believe it.”

Barnes said his building has historically been a place to rent to people who need a hand up. He said it was the precursor to the Vineyard House, and he still operates it in that way. “This is not a change of use. It’s been going on and on and on,” he said. “This is a disgrace. I’m not making any money on any of this.”

The building is too old to bring up to code, Barnes said. He’s begun the process of asking people to leave, and some of the tenants are pushing back. “I haven’t figured out what I’m going to do,” he said.

Barnes, the elected representative of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission from Tisbury, said the town orders are a particular smack in the face because of some of the things he’s done for the town without compensation. He said he allowed access to Evelyn Way for a sewer line without seeking any money. Later, he allowed access over his land for water pipes, he said. “I didn’t learn my lesson,” he said. “Now that I need help, no one is asking, ‘What can I do to help Trip?’”

Seavey’s letter states there is no pre-existing use for apartments for transients, and that under a 1991 agreement with the town, Barnes was supposed to use the building as a personal residence and office space. In order to have apartments, Barnes would have to seek a special permit which would require bringing the building up to building codes and dealing with a septic system issue, according to a separate board of health letter.

In a follow-up interview, Seavey said he met with Barnes after sending the letter about building codes and permits that were necessary. “I tried to offer him advice on how to do so,” he said.

Seavey’s letter asks Barnes to contact the building department or the health department when the basement bedrooms are removed so a follow-up inspection can be scheduled. “If we do not hear from you by Jan. 17, 2020, a follow-up inspection will occur on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 9 am,” the letter states.