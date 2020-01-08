Don’t close the dump

To the Editor:

Today, while I was at the West Tisbury dump, I heard that the West Tisbury dump is going to close, as well as the Chilmark dump. I was told that the reason for the possible dump closure is that a summer resident suffered an injury while at the dump. He slipped and twisted his ankle. So instead of closing the dump, why not fix the problem where the injury occurred, instead of penalizing all the West Tisbury and Chilmark residents?

I have lived here for more than 30 years, and every week I go to the dump in West Tisbury; I would like to continue to do so. I do not want to drive to Edgartown to go to the dump.

What will happen to the Dumptique that so many residents rely on?

Please reconsider your decision.

As a risk manager by profession, it’s been my experience that one does not close a facility just because there is an accident. You investigate the accident, determine the root cause of the mishap, implement corrective measures, and then continue to operate the facility, monitoring what you implemented to determine its effectiveness. Can you imagine if a power plant was to be closed because they had several fall accidents? It does not make any sense. What you are considering is poor risk management.

In this case, you can do several things:

Put up signs warning people of the gap between the dumpster and where you stand (just like Amtrack does at some of its train stations),

Place narrow concrete barriers in front of the dumpsters to prevent anyone from stepping into the gap. The concrete barriers would also form an aid in raising your waste cans to ease the dumping process.

Please respond to this letter and reconsider your decision.

Klaus F. Broscheit

West Tisbury