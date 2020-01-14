A call for ecumenical prayer

To the Editor:

Violent attacks on houses of worship are rampant, and increasing at alarming rates. Vineyard houses of worship are not immune. We, of course, need to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our congregations. But equally important is the need for us to come together, irrespective of religion or denomination, to pray. We need to pray for protection of our sacred spaces, worshippers, and for spiritual intervention into the lives of those who commit violence against churches, synagogues, and mosques. There’s power in prayer, and there’s even greater power in collective prayer. In the face of this crisis, we cannot afford to remain unattached in our religious silos. We need one another’s support and strength.



Unfortunately, it’s not very common, especially here on the Island, that churches, synagogues, and mosques physically get together and pray, largely because of issues of logistics. But at the very least, we can designate a day and time when all Island houses of worship join in prayer from their respective places. For instance, we could all devote some time to pray, let’s say, from a Friday evening to Sunday afternoon.



After all, prayer is what houses of worship do. And God expects it.

Dr. Walter V. Collier, deacon

Apostolic House of Prayer, Oak Bluffs